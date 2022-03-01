Overview of Dr. Gwynn Patterson, MD

Dr. Gwynn Patterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sierra Vista, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Patterson works at Patterson OB/GYN in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.