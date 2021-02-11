Overview

Dr. Gyan Brard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brard works at Valley Endocrine Associates in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.