Dr. Gyan Brard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gyan Brard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gyan Brard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Brard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valley Endocrine Associates217 S 63rd St Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 981-8088
- 2 21 W 7th St Ste 105, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (480) 981-8088
Hospital Affiliations
- Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brard?
Dr. Brard has been treating me for my thyroid and PCOS for 11yrs. He is always kind, explains the results of my bloodwork, asks how my overall health has been since my last visit and explains any plan of aaction we need to take if things have changed. He shows genuine concern for my overall well-being! I am extremely picky about my doctors and would recommend Dr. Brard to anyone!
About Dr. Gyan Brard, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1154397750
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brard works at
Dr. Brard has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Brard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.