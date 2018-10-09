Overview of Dr. Gylynthia Trotman, MD

Dr. Gylynthia Trotman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE|SUNY Downstate Medical College and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Trotman works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

