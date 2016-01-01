Dr. Gyorgy Bodrog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodrog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gyorgy Bodrog, MD
Overview of Dr. Gyorgy Bodrog, MD
Dr. Gyorgy Bodrog, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Bodrog works at
Dr. Bodrog's Office Locations
St Annes Hospital795 Middle St, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 689-3303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gyorgy Bodrog, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1144425422
Education & Certifications
- DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodrog has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodrog accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodrog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bodrog works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodrog. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodrog.
