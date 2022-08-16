Overview

Dr. H Grady Adkins, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Adkins works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Hemingway, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.