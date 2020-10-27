Dr. H Chris Waterer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waterer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Chris Waterer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. H Chris Waterer, MD
Dr. H Chris Waterer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Waterer's Office Locations
Baptist Heart501 Marshall St Ste 104, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 969-6404
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor and spends time with his patients. And a good person
About Dr. H Chris Waterer, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1326064601
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Waterer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waterer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waterer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waterer has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waterer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Waterer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waterer.
