Overview of Dr. H Chris Waterer, MD

Dr. H Chris Waterer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Waterer works at Baptist Heart in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.