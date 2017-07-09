Dr. Hugh Moore III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hugh Moore III, MD
Overview of Dr. Hugh Moore III, MD
Dr. Hugh Moore III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Moore III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moore III's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Head & Neck Surgeons of Greater Orange County Inc.1950 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 3800, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 447-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore III?
Dr. Moore successfully performed balloon sinuplasty sinus surgery on me over 10 years ago. I have had very few sinus infections since then and he is very competent. He does overbook and I expect to wait at least an hour every time I visit. I don't think this is acceptable, but I also know he is caring for others in need of assistance and my trust in him is worth returning.
About Dr. Hugh Moore III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033139001
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore III accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore III works at
Dr. Moore III speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.