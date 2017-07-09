See All Otolaryngologists in Fullerton, CA
Dr. Hugh Moore III, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.2 (30)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hugh Moore III, MD

Dr. Hugh Moore III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Moore III works at Associated Head and Neck Surgeons DBA Eric Waki, MD ENT, Inc. in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moore III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Head & Neck Surgeons of Greater Orange County Inc.
    1950 Sunny Crest Dr Ste 3800, Fullerton, CA 92835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 447-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Ben Tilton in Huntington Beach, CA — Jul 09, 2017
    About Dr. Hugh Moore III, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033139001
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hugh Moore III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moore III works at Associated Head and Neck Surgeons DBA Eric Waki, MD ENT, Inc. in Fullerton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Moore III’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

