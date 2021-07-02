Overview of Dr. Harold Coss, MD

Dr. Harold Coss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Coss works at SPECTRUM ORTHOPAEDICS INC in North Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.