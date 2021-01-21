Overview of Dr. H Hollier, MD

Dr. H Hollier, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hollier works at Baton Rouge Urology Group in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.