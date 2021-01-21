Dr. H Hollier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Hollier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. H Hollier, MD
Dr. H Hollier, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hollier works at
Dr. Hollier's Office Locations
Drs Hatcher Wills & Annaloro Apmc7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 2004, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Louisiana Urology LLC8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 3000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 766-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hollier was very personable, took all the time needed, and asked a few times if I had more questions! I felt comfortable immediately with the nurse who checked me in and the doctor! I would recommend him to friends, as a friend did to me. He recommended conservative, one step at a time treatment!
About Dr. H Hollier, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollier works at
Dr. Hollier has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.