Dr. H Lantz, MD
Overview of Dr. H Lantz, MD
Dr. H Lantz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lantz's Office Locations
- 1 6061 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was outstanding. He was very trustworthy and kind from the beginning to even my follow up phone call. I was very nervous about my appointment and that I wouldn’t get any result with the appointment I had long waited for. Dr.Lantz took care of the worry and did exactly what could be done in one appointment with little pain. I am very thankful for this practice and the customer service they provided!
About Dr. H Lantz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1093780546
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lantz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lantz has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lantz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lantz.
