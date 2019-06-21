See All General Dentists in Mc Lean, VA
Dr. H Makarita, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. H Makarita, DDS

Dentistry
4.8 (66)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. H Makarita, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mc Lean, VA. They completed their fellowship with Fellow- American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry

Dr. Makarita works at Dental Center of Tysons Corner in Mc Lean, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dentistry Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Henon, DDS
Dr. James Henon, DDS
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Stephanie Hoyos, DDS
Dr. Stephanie Hoyos, DDS
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jhosdyn Barragan, DDS
Dr. Jhosdyn Barragan, DDS
5.0 (290)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dental Center of Tysons Corner
    8270 Greensboro Dr Ste 101, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 827-9250
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Full Mouth Reconstruction
Porcelain Veneers
Smile Makeovers
Full Mouth Reconstruction
Porcelain Veneers
Smile Makeovers

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 66 ratings
Patient Ratings (66)
5 Star
(61)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Makarita?

Jun 21, 2019
In my lifetime I have received care from at least nine dentists. Dr Makarita is a wonderful dentist. His daily work from simple exams to complicated cosmetic work to implants is not just what he does daily, it is done with a practical and artistic outlook.All the while, the doctor sees that his patients are comfortable.
Wilmington, NC — Jun 21, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. H Makarita, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. H Makarita, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Makarita to family and friends

Dr. Makarita's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Makarita

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. H Makarita, DDS.

About Dr. H Makarita, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1790938686
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Fellow- American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry
Fellowship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. H Makarita, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makarita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Makarita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Makarita works at Dental Center of Tysons Corner in Mc Lean, VA. View the full address on Dr. Makarita’s profile.

66 patients have reviewed Dr. Makarita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makarita.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makarita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makarita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. H Makarita, DDS?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.