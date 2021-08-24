See All Otolaryngologists in Brockton, MA
Dr. H Snyder, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. H Snyder, MD

Dr. H Snyder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.

Dr. Snyder works at Voicewize in Brockton, MA with other offices in Norwood, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snyder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Voicewize
    35 Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 588-8034
  2. 2
    Associates in Internal Medicine Inc.
    825 Washington St, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 769-8910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Chronic Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tumor
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 24, 2021
    I had stuffy nose problem for years. Visited Dr. Snyder who reccomended a proceedure he thought would relieve the problem..Had it done and i am breathing better all day and night..Dr. Snyder takes the time to explain everything and answer any questions you might have, I would highly reccomend Dr. Snyder
    Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. H Snyder, MD
    About Dr. H Snyder, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093731887
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston City Hosp/Boston Va
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. H Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

