Dr. H Wiesman Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. H Wiesman Jr, MD
Dr. H Wiesman Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiesman Jr's Office Locations
- 1 1412 Trotwood Ave Ste 82, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 388-3104
-
2
Maury Regional Hospital1224 Trotwood Ave, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 381-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about this practice. I absolutely love these people. I like that the Dr is straight forward and sits with you and takes the time to answer your questions. Thank you!!!!!
About Dr. H Wiesman Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1003922881
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiesman Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiesman Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiesman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiesman Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiesman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiesman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiesman Jr.
