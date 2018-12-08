Dr. Homer Graham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Homer Graham, MD
Overview of Dr. Homer Graham, MD
Dr. Homer Graham, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Graham's Office Locations
Elisabeth H. Rareshide M.d. Apmc2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 820, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-4455
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband does not speak English, he had surgery with Dr. Graham III aproximately two years ago and what we liked most about him was his patience and attentiveness waiting for me to translate and always explaining with details to make sure my husband understood his post-op care and attend all his follow-up visits. He is a gentleman and a very good doctor.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive General Surgery - Drs. Harold L. Deutsch and Eugene Tardy, Jr.
- Ochsner
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Washington and Lee University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Chronic Tonsillitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
