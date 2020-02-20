See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. H George Brennan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Overview

Dr. H George Brennan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Brennan works at Dr. George Brennan M.D. F.A.C.S in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. George Brennan M.D. F.A.C.S
    400 Newport Center Dr Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 207-7915

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. H George Brennan, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 59 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558396895
    Education & Certifications

    • Midway Hosp
    • UCLA Medical Center
    • Santa Monica Hosp
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. H George Brennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brennan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brennan works at Dr. George Brennan M.D. F.A.C.S in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brennan’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brennan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

