Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ha Nguyen, DPM
Dr. Ha Nguyen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Tacoma Foot and Ankle Clinic Inc.1206 S 11th St Ste 15A, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
I love coming by here! My feet hurt all the time from diabetes. He makes my feet feel like new!
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1508825449
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
