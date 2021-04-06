Overview of Dr. Ha Son Nguyen, MD

Dr. Ha Son Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Compton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Roads Community Care Clinic in Compton, CA with other offices in Los Alamitos, CA and Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.