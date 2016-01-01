See All Psychiatrists in Sylvania, OH
Dr. Habeeb Arar, MD

Psychiatry
2.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Sylvania, OH
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Habeeb Arar, MD

Dr. Habeeb Arar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Samra University Of Oriental Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Arar works at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Opioid Dependence and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Flower Hospital
    5200 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 824-1310
  2. 2
    Maumee Bay Imaging Consultants Inc.
    4629 CINNAMON LN, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 885-0200
  3. 3
    Synergy Primary Care Ali
    4895 Monroe St Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 725-2527
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Habeeb Arar, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881857043
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Samra University Of Oriental Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Habeeb Arar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arar has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Opioid Dependence and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Arar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

