Dr. Habeeb Arar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Habeeb Arar, MD
Dr. Habeeb Arar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Samra University Of Oriental Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Arar works at
Dr. Arar's Office Locations
Flower Hospital5200 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 824-1310
Maumee Bay Imaging Consultants Inc.4629 CINNAMON LN, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 885-0200
Synergy Primary Care Ali4895 Monroe St Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 725-2527Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Habeeb Arar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1881857043
Education & Certifications
- Samra University Of Oriental Medicine
Dr. Arar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arar has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Opioid Dependence and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Arar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.