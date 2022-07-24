Dr. Bello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habeeb Bello, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trenton, MI.
Dr. Bello works at
Downriver Obstetrics & Gynecology GYN1651 Kingsway Ct Ste A, Trenton, MI 48183
Beaumont Hospital - Trenton5450 Fort St, Trenton, MI 48183
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He has a great bedside manner. Makes you feel comfortable without making it awkward. Which in turn makes it much easier to talk to him and be very honest about anything going on with personal body parts!
Obstetrics & Gynecology
English
NPI: 1801209630
Dr. Bello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bello works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bello. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.