Overview

Dr. Habeeb Salameh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Salameh works at Gastroenterology Consultants of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.