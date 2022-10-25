Dr. Habib Ghaddar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaddar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Habib Ghaddar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Habib Ghaddar, MD
Dr. Habib Ghaddar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They completed their fellowship with MD Anderson Cancer Ctr-U Texas
Dr. Ghaddar works at
Dr. Ghaddar's Office Locations
Weslaco1330 E 6th St Ste 204, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 969-0021Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Knapp Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
empathetic, knowledgeable, on time. On call and actually knows his patients to consult with other Dr's taking care of them.
About Dr. Habib Ghaddar, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1043259476
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Ctr-U Texas
- Good Samaritan Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
- Good Samaritan Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaddar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghaddar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghaddar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghaddar has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghaddar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghaddar speaks Arabic and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghaddar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaddar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaddar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaddar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.