Overview

Dr. Habib Khan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Neurology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Holmdel, NJ and Neptune City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Port Placements or Replacements, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.