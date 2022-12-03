Dr. Habiba Hassouna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassouna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Habiba Hassouna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Habiba Hassouna, MD
Dr. Habiba Hassouna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Hassouna works at
Dr. Hassouna's Office Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Medical Group230 Michigan St NE Ste 230, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 774-2822
-
2
SHMG Pulmonary/Hypertension Clinic330 Barclay Ave NE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-2802
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassouna?
Dr Hassouna is absolutely amazing! She is kind, compassionate and so knowledgeable in her field. I feel so fortunate to have her overseeing my care for endocarditis.
About Dr. Habiba Hassouna, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1225478860
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassouna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassouna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassouna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassouna works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassouna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassouna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassouna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassouna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.