Dr. Habiba Ikoghode, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WINDSOR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sanford Jackson Medical Center.



Dr. Ikoghode works at M Health Fairview Clinic - Maple Grove in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Rogers, MN and Jackson, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.