Overview

Dr. Hadar Lev-Tov, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lev-Tov works at UHealth Outpatient Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg and Foot Ulcers, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.