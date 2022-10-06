Overview

Dr. Haddis Hagos, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Addis Ababa University, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with UM Laurel Medical Center.



Dr. Hagos works at Georgetown Pain Management in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.