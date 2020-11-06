Overview of Dr. Hadeel Abaza, MD

Dr. Hadeel Abaza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from The University of Toledo Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Abaza works at Ascension St. John Hospital Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.