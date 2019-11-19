Dr. Haden Lafaye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafaye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haden Lafaye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Haden Lafaye, MD
Dr. Haden Lafaye, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Saint Mary and Terrebonne General Health System.
Dr. Lafaye works at
Dr. Lafaye's Office Locations
Houma Surgi Center Inc1020 School St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 868-4320
Terrebone General Rehabilitation Unit8166 Main St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 873-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Saint Mary
- Terrebonne General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lafaye has been my urologist for many yrs... He is a wonderful Dr.! Very compassionate...
About Dr. Haden Lafaye, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1679552715
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lafaye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lafaye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lafaye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lafaye works at
Dr. Lafaye has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafaye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafaye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafaye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafaye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafaye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.