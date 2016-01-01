Dr. Abou-Rass accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadi Abou-Rass, DO
Overview of Dr. Hadi Abou-Rass, DO
Dr. Hadi Abou-Rass, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Neurology Associates of Jefferson909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Education & Certifications
- Huron Valley Hospital
- Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
