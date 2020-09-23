Overview of Dr. Hadia Tirmizi, MD

Dr. Hadia Tirmizi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Tirmizi works at Medical Associates of Greater Boston in Natick, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.