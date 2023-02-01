Dr. Hadley Wyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hadley Wyre, MD
Overview of Dr. Hadley Wyre, MD
Dr. Hadley Wyre, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center, University Health Truman Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Wyre works at
Dr. Wyre's Office Locations
-
1
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
2
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave # 200, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
4
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
5
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
6
The University of Kansas Cancer Center-South1000 E 101st Ter, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (913) 588-1227
-
7
Truman Inpatient Psych Unit2301 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-2464Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- University Health Truman Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wyre?
I am scheduled for surgery in 3 weeks with a rare form of cancer. Directed by Dr. Joshua Broghamer I feel like I have the best team equal to M.D. Anderson and John Hopkins. I am so happy with these two and there predecessor Dr.B.L.Thrasher. I am truly grateful.
About Dr. Hadley Wyre, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093993115
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Emory University Hospital
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyre has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyre works at
Dr. Wyre has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Pelvic Abscess and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.