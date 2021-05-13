Overview of Dr. Hae Lim, MD

Dr. Hae Lim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at HCA Florida Jacksonville Women's Health in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Preeclampsia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.