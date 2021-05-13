Dr. Hae Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hae Lim, MD
Dr. Hae Lim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Memorial Women's Health3627 University Blvd S Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-3200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I absolutely love Dr. Lim she delivered my first 2 children hopefully I can locate her for the 3rd. She is a phenomenal Doctor. She was honest and upfront about everything. I couldn't have met a more down to earth doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Univ Florida
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.