Overview

Dr. Haejin In, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from DONGGUK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. In works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.