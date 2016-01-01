Dr. Haejin In, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. In is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haejin In, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haejin In, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from DONGGUK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. In works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (248) 551-0360Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. In?
About Dr. Haejin In, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1932374246
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center, General Surgery
- DONGGUK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Complex General Surgical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. In accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. In using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. In has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. In works at
Dr. In speaks Korean.
Dr. In has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. In.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. In, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. In appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.