Dr. Haeryong Oh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Oh works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.