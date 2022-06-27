Dr. Chatoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hafeez Chatoor, MD
Overview of Dr. Hafeez Chatoor, MD
Dr. Hafeez Chatoor, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Chatoor's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Tampa Cancer Center3402 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-3950
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chatoor is very thorough. He is a kind doctor too that helps when you’re worried. His PA is wonderful too. The lab is great too and so are the staff. I would strongly recommend him and his office.
About Dr. Hafeez Chatoor, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Interfaith Med Center|Interfaith Medical Center|Wilson Meml Hospital
- Civil Hospital
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatoor accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatoor has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chatoor speaks Urdu.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatoor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatoor.
