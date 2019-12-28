Overview

Dr. Hafez Daneshvar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from University of Tehran and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Daneshvar works at Allergy and Asthma Care Center in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Reston, VA and Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.