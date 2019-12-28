Dr. Hafez Daneshvar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daneshvar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hafez Daneshvar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hafez Daneshvar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from University of Tehran and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Daneshvar works at
Locations
Allergy and Asthma Care Center205 S Whiting St Ste 403, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 977-4840
Allergy and Asthma Care Center1860 Town Center Dr Ste 225, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4839TuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday9:15am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Allergy and Asthma Care Center224D Cornwall St NW Ste 106, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-4841
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit to his office was a great experience. He was a very good listener and he takes his time talking to his patients. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Hafez Daneshvar, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center
- D.C. General Hospital
- University of Tehran
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daneshvar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daneshvar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daneshvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daneshvar works at
Dr. Daneshvar has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daneshvar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Daneshvar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daneshvar.
