Dr. Hafiz Elahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hafiz Elahi, MD
Dr. Hafiz Elahi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Elahi's Office Locations
Wesley Neurology Clinic8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 305, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 624-2960
Wesley Neurology Clinic1211 Union Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, compassionate, and knowledgeable Doctor that takes good care of his patients. I am typically in and out for an appointment. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Hafiz Elahi, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elahi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elahi has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Elahi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.