Dr. Hafiz Ghafoor, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hafiz Ghafoor, MD

Dr. Hafiz Ghafoor, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baqai Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Ghafoor works at St. Tammany Cardiovascular Care in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ghafoor's Office Locations

    St. Tammany Cardiovascular Care
    1006 Harrison Street, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Nov 12, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Ghafoor through St. Tammany ER. He is very personable, explaining procedures, risks, and answering my questions without me feeling rushed. I felt that he really listened to my concerns. His credential are impressive - a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and a Fellow of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology. He is also board certified. I would certainly recommend him.
    Satisfied Patient — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Hafiz Ghafoor, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Baqai Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hafiz Ghafoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghafoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghafoor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghafoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghafoor works at St. Tammany Cardiovascular Care in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Ghafoor’s profile.

    Dr. Ghafoor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghafoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghafoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghafoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

