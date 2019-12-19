Dr. Hafiz Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hafiz Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hafiz Hussain, MD
Dr. Hafiz Hussain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain's Office Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Seminole Cardiology Specialists305 N Mangoustine Ave Ste 200, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (321) 291-8698
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Minimum wait and EXCELLENT bedside manners- Dr. Hussain is very professional.
About Dr. Hafiz Hussain, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1467770925
Education & Certifications
- New York Hospital Queens
- Lutheran General Hospital
- New York Hospital Queens
- King Edward Medical University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods.