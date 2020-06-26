Dr. Hafiza Docrat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Docrat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hafiza Docrat, MD
Overview of Dr. Hafiza Docrat, MD
Dr. Hafiza Docrat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Docrat works at
Dr. Docrat's Office Locations
Adrienne LeGendre, MD7010 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (713) 442-6700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Docrat has been my primary care physician for over ten years. She listens to me and gives me advice on how to improve my various health conditions. I have enormous respect for Dr Docrat and wouldn’t switching for any reason. I dread her retiring!
About Dr. Hafiza Docrat, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Docrat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Docrat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Docrat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Docrat works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Docrat. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Docrat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Docrat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Docrat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.