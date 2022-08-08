See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Braintree, MA
Dr. Hagen Yang, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hagen Yang, MD

Dr. Hagen Yang, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.

Dr. Yang works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Braintree, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    111 Grossman Dr, Braintree, MA 02184 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 657-6465
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Hagen Yang, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902015266
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
