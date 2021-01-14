Overview of Dr. Hagop Kojanian, MD

Dr. Hagop Kojanian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Morton Hospital.



Dr. Kojanian works at Specialty Care Associates at Northwoods in Taunton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.