Dr. Hagop Kojanian, MD
Overview of Dr. Hagop Kojanian, MD
Dr. Hagop Kojanian, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Morton Hospital.
Dr. Kojanian works at
Dr. Kojanian's Office Locations
-
1
Specialty Care Associates at Northwoods2007 Bay St Ste 104, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 738-6719
-
2
SMG Specialty Care Taunton100 Industrial Park Rd Ste 2, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 822-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kojanian has been my endocrinologista for almost 3 years, and though it took me awhile to get used to his "short and sweet" appointment, he has done a terrific job fixing my thyroid issues. I have recommended him to a friend, and will definitely continue doing so.
About Dr. Hagop Kojanian, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1982837738
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kojanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kojanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kojanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kojanian has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kojanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kojanian speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kojanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kojanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kojanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kojanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.