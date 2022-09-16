Dr. Hagop Margossian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Margossian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hagop Margossian, MD
Overview
Dr. Hagop Margossian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus - Syria and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Margossian works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia700 Cottman Ave Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Margossian?
Great office staff and fantastic physician
About Dr. Hagop Margossian, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952374571
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Montefiore Medical Center North Division
- University of Damascus - Syria
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Margossian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margossian accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margossian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margossian works at
Dr. Margossian has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Margossian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Margossian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margossian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margossian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margossian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.