Dr. Hagop Margossian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus - Syria and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Margossian works at Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.