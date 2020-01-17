See All Plastic Surgeons in Riverside, CA
Dr. Hahns Kim, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (16)
Map Pin Small Riverside, CA
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hahns Kim, MD

Dr. Hahns Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm in Riverside, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    3762 Tibbetts St, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Loma Linda University East Campus Hospital
    25333 Barton Rd, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-6662
  3. 3
    Loma Linda University Medical Center
    11175 Campus St, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-8085
  4. 4
    Loma Linda University Plastic Surgery
    25805 Barton Rd Ste 101, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
Nipple Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 17, 2020
    Dr. Kim was wonderful, professional, caring, and a miracle worker in breast reconstruction. I will always be grateful and thankful for how he got me through my breast cancer journey. He is also kind generous, and enthusiastic with his breast cancer survivor cancer runway fashion shows, in encouraging women to still feel beautiful after masectomies with his expertise in the construction. I have the up most respect for this Dr. and office staff.
    Ms. Lenore Liberto — Jan 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hahns Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841458726
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

