Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahns Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Hahns Kim, MD
Dr. Hahns Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm3762 Tibbetts St, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (909) 558-2100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Loma Linda University East Campus Hospital25333 Barton Rd, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Directions (909) 558-6662
-
3
Loma Linda University Medical Center11175 Campus St, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Directions (909) 558-8085
-
4
Loma Linda University Plastic Surgery25805 Barton Rd Ste 101, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Kim was wonderful, professional, caring, and a miracle worker in breast reconstruction. I will always be grateful and thankful for how he got me through my breast cancer journey. He is also kind generous, and enthusiastic with his breast cancer survivor cancer runway fashion shows, in encouraging women to still feel beautiful after masectomies with his expertise in the construction. I have the up most respect for this Dr. and office staff.
About Dr. Hahns Kim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1841458726
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.