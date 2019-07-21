Dr. Hai Dao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hai Dao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hai Dao, MD
Dr. Hai Dao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hue and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Dao works at
Dr. Dao's Office Locations
San Bernadino Medical Group1700 N Waterman Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 883-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dao is an excellent Dr. He takes the time with you, explains details as my other Dr did not. Seems to very Honest & is knowledgeable in every subject I’ve brought up. I trust his opinions.
About Dr. Hai Dao, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1033312202
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University Of Hue
Dr. Dao has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dao accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Dao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dao works at
Dr. Dao speaks Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.