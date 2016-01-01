Dr. H Laura Jin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Laura Jin, MD
Overview
Dr. H Laura Jin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Easton, MD. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Jin works at
Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Gastroenterology511 Idlewild Ave, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-6005
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. H Laura Jin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1225085061
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
