Dr. Haidar Yassin, MD

Cardiology
3.1 (8)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Haidar Yassin, MD

Dr. Haidar Yassin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Yassin works at Honorhealth Ambulatory in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yassin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Honorhealth Ambulatory
    340 E Palm Ln Ste A175, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 386-1100
  2. 2
    Honorhealth Ambulatory
    9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 386-1100
  3. 3
    1124 E McKellips Rd Ste 200, Mesa, AZ 85203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 386-1100
  4. 4
    Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
    19829 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 879-5480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 28, 2022
    I had reason for an urgent appointment and was able to seen within a day. They took things very seriously and when they realized the fluid around my heart was significant and Dr. Yassin got me into the Cath Lab at St. Joe's immediately. He met me there and successfully did the procedure. I was very grateful and impressed. I speak very highly of him to others and recommend him!
    Sherokee I — Mar 28, 2022
    About Dr. Haidar Yassin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659532000
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haidar Yassin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yassin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yassin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yassin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yassin has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yassin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yassin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yassin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yassin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yassin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

