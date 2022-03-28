Overview of Dr. Haidar Yassin, MD

Dr. Haidar Yassin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Yassin works at Honorhealth Ambulatory in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.