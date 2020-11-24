Dr. Haidee Zamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Haidee Zamora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Haidee Zamora, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Zamora works at
Locations
Lane Gastroenterology Associates PC10 Coburg Rd Ste 201, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 485-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very through and kind demeanor. I've had excellent results in her care. The patient has to take responsibility for what they eat. She is encouraging with diabetes management.
About Dr. Haidee Zamora, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316188857
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Zamora works at
