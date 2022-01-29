Dr. Khadim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haider Khadim, MD
Dr. Haider Khadim, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Ccs Medical Associates45 Spindrift Dr Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 565-0355
Alaska Oncology and Hematolgoy2925 Debarr Rd Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 279-3155MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I don't know where these people went but Dr. Khadim and staff are excellent. Been going for 2 years....all are exceptional from receptionist to the doctor. Treat you like family.
About Dr. Haider Khadim, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174788541
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Khadim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khadim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khadim has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khadim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Khadim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khadim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khadim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khadim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.