Dr. Haider Zafar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Haider Zafar, MD
Dr. Haider Zafar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Zafar works at
Dr. Zafar's Office Locations
Palo Verde Cancer Specialists9250 W Thomas Rd Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 478-8190
Caring for Women PC16641 N 40th St Ste 2, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 978-6255
Palo Verde Eugie Office5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 106, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 978-6255
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zafar takes the time to explain the conditions and expected outcomes and probabilities of outcomes. He is personable and his entire staff is friendly. The nurses take the time to explain the process of chemotherapy and any side effects of the medicine. Excellent level of care.
About Dr. Haider Zafar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1770504698
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zafar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zafar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zafar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zafar speaks Panjabi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zafar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zafar.
